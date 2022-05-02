Man found shot in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the street early Monday mornign in West Nashville.

According to police, a couple was on their way home on West End Ave, near 31st Ave South, when they discovered a vehicle in the road with a man suffering from a single gunshot to the chest, on the ground next to the car.

The injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment and he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting was called in around 3:30 a.m. Both Metro Police and Vanderbilt Police are at the scene and have the area in front of Walgreens roped off for the investigation as they attempt to figure out what led to the shooting. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

