Man arrested after striking Lebanon officer’s car


The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a Lebanon officer.(Lebanon PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday morning after he struck the patrol car of a Lebanon officer.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, two units were assisting a disabled tractor on I-40 at 6:30 am this morning when officer Miller’s vehicle was struck by 33-year-old Jesus Ortega. Miller was in the car at the time of the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Police say that Miller was also transported to a nearby hospital. Miller has been released and is now recovering. THP arrested Ortega for driving on a revoked license.

Side view of crushed car.
Side view of crushed car.(Lebanon PD)
Significant damage was sustained to officer Miller's car after the incident.
Significant damage was sustained to officer Miller's car after the incident.(Lebanon PD)

