Governor Lee to sign student funding bill today

Governor Bill Lee's massive overhaul of the state's outdated school funding program is set for completion on Monday.

Gov. Lee will be at Franklin High School, his alma mater, to sign the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement bill into law. The bill was passed through the Senate last month and was approved the House last week.

The governor applauded Tennessee’s General Assembly for seeing the bill through.

“Today is a tremendous day for Tennessee students. After months of engagement with thousands of Tennesseans, our state will have a new, innovative K-12 funding formula that improves public education by putting kids first. I commend the General Assembly for their partnership and desire to move Tennessee public education to a new frontier.”

