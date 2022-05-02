First Alert Forecast: Multiple rounds of storms en route this week

A First Alert Weather Day for both Tuesday AND Thursday evening/night as two separate cold fronts will bring the chance for strong to severe storms across the Mid State.

After a wonderful Sunday across the Mid State, we’ll be watching multiple rounds of unsettled weather as we gothrough the work week.

Today is starting off dry, with much of the day staying dry and temperatures in the lower and mid 80s this afternoon. Late this evening and overnight tonight a few showers and a thunderstorm or two will move through, mainly west of I-65. A strong storm can’t be totally ruled out in parts of west Middle Tennessee tonight but looks like storms stay sub severe.

As we head into Tuesday we’ll see a mainly dry start to our day, and a good amount of our afternoon stay dry as well. Temperatures will top off in the lower and mid 80s for us once again.

A cold front will then push through late Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Expect more scattered showers and storms to push through the Mid State once again through early Wednesday morning. We’ll have to keep an eye out for a strong storm north of I-40 Tuesday night, but the overall severe threat is low for now and no widespread severe weather is expected.

Rain will taper off through early Wednesday morning with highs dipping back down into the upper 70s.

Another storm system will be right on our heels for Thursday and Friday with more off and on scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day.

Looks like we’ll dry out for the wekeend for now with temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday but back near 80 on Sunday.

