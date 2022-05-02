Chris Harris talks with Walker Zimmerman following Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nashville SC played to a 1-1 draw in its home-opening game at Geodis Park that 30,109 fans attended.

Randal Leal scored the equalizing goal in the 85th minute for Nashville, after the Union took the lead on a Mikael Uhre goal in the 66th minute.

Nashville SC is now 3-3-3 on the season. Their streak of unbeaten home matches now extends to 20, dating back to its days in Nissan Stadium.

Nashville has six of its next eight games at home, beginning May 8th against Real Salt Lake.

