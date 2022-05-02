Busy La Vergne street to close for railroad repairs

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stones River Road will be closed for railroad repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of La Vergne announced Monday.

The closing is expected to continue through Saturday. The road will be closed for the duration of the work, including times when workers are not present.

Detours signs will be in place to help drivers find their way around the construction work.

