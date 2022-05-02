Advertisement

Busy La Vergne street to close for railroad repairs


Stones River Road will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday through Saturday for repairs to the...
Stones River Road will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday through Saturday for repairs to the railroad crossing.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stones River Road will be closed for railroad repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of La Vergne announced Monday.

The closing is expected to continue through Saturday. The road will be closed for the duration of the work, including times when workers are not present.

Detours signs will be in place to help drivers find their way around the construction work.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was found shot in West Nashville on Monday morning.
Man found shot on West End Avenue
Governor Bill Lee
Governor Lee signs student funding bill today
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
PRESS CONFERENCE: Governor signs education funding legislation
Metro Police arrested 19-year-old Rodney Catchings in connection with the murder of a man...
Arrest made in March murder