Arrest made in March murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man outside of the Citizen Plaza State Office Building in Nashville in March.

Police have charged Rodney Catchings with murder. His arrest comes after the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Steven Godwin in a courtyard outside of the Citizen Plaza State Office Building on March 9.

Catchings was located in St. Louis and will be returned to Nashville in the “near future” to face charges.

BREAKING: Acting on info provided by the MNPD, @SLMPD today arrested fugitive Rodney Catchings, 19, who is wanted for the 3/9 murder of Steven Godwin, 35, outside Citizen Plaza State Office Building. Catchings will be returned to Nashville from St. Louis in the near future. pic.twitter.com/rdnmH183cQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 2, 2022

