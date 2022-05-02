Arrest made in March murder
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man outside of the Citizen Plaza State Office Building in Nashville in March.
Police have charged Rodney Catchings with murder. His arrest comes after the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Steven Godwin in a courtyard outside of the Citizen Plaza State Office Building on March 9.
Catchings was located in St. Louis and will be returned to Nashville in the “near future” to face charges.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.