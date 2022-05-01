Police investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are pursuing strong leads in a fatal shooting Saturday night in the rear parking lot of West Park Community Center, police said Sunday.

Police said Jerious D. Johnson, 22, was killed in the parking lot, located at 6105 Morrow Rd.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:20 p.m. and found Johnson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said the occupants of a black SUV pulled alongside the occupants of a red pickup truck in the back parking lot. Shortly thereafter shots were fired. Johnson, who was in the SUV, went down. Both vehicles then fled the park.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

