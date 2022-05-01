Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Park.
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Park.(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are pursuing strong leads in a fatal shooting Saturday night in the rear parking lot of West Park Community Center, police said Sunday.

Police said Jerious D. Johnson, 22, was killed in the parking lot, located at 6105 Morrow Rd.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:20 p.m. and found Johnson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said the occupants of a black SUV pulled alongside the occupants of a red pickup truck in the back parking lot. Shortly thereafter shots were fired. Johnson, who was in the SUV, went down. Both vehicles then fled the park.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Metro Police recovered several stolen guns along with other items from a Ford Edge Friday
Metro Police arrest six teens, recover several guns and two stolen cars Friday
Accused murderer stays out of jail despite DUI
Whiskey Row accused murderer stays out of jail despite DUI
Drugs found in Reeves' apartment
Authorities work to determine ‘unidentified white substance’ found in felon’s residence

Latest News

Fatal motorcycle crash
Brentwood High student killed in crash
Interstate 65
Interstate 65 to be closed overnight for bridge demolition in Robertson County
Sumner County Crash
1 killed, 2 injured in Sumner County crash
TN Lottery Logo
Middle Tennessee lottery players cash in with winning tickets