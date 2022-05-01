Police investigating fatal shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon on Power Street.

Police responded to a shooting in progress call just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Power Street. Police found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Clarksville Police Detective Bryan Hughes at 931-648-0656, ext. 5684. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip.

