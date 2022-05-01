Police are investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the parking lot of the soccer fields in West Park.

According to Metro Police, a witness reported a shooting at the parking lot at 6:21 pm. at 6105 Morrow Rd. An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.

