Advertisement

Police are investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Park.
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Park.(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the parking lot of the soccer fields in West Park.

According to Metro Police, a witness reported a shooting at the parking lot at 6:21 pm. at 6105 Morrow Rd. An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sumner County Crash
One person killed in fatal crash in Sumner County
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd dies at the age of 76. Metro Police arrested six juveniles with several guns and...
Saturday evening news update from News4
Police departments all over Middle Tennessee celebrated Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
National Drug Take Back Day