Police are investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the parking lot of the soccer fields in West Park.
According to Metro Police, a witness reported a shooting at the parking lot at 6:21 pm. at 6105 Morrow Rd. An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.
