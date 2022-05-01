Middle Tennessee lottery players cash in with winning tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people who bought lottery tickets in Middle Tennessee were big winners after drawings made on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

A lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in La Vergne won $50,000 on Saturday night. The Powerball winner matched four out of vie white balls plus the red Powerball. The person bought the winning ticket at Vero Mero Market, 564 Waldron Rd.

A player who bought a Lotto America ticket in Fayetteville, Tenn., won $20,000. The Lotto America winner matched five of five white balls to win. That ticket was sold at Lucky’s Place Lottery, 3362 Huntsville Hwy.

No additional information is available on the winners until the prizes are claimed.

