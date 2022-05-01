Man dies in crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 73-year-old man died in a crash on Dickerson Pike on Saturday night, Metro Police said.

Stephen Bartousek Jr., 73, of Nashville died in the crash just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said he was traveling south on Dickerson Pike when his 1997 Chevrolet Astro van left the roadway in the 1400 block of Dickerson Pike and crashed head-on into a utility pole. Bartousek was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

