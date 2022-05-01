Advertisement

The Judds to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame following Naomi’s death


The 76-year-old member of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds passed away Saturday.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday will take place following the sudden passing of a 76-year-old member of the duo Naomi Judd.

Aubrey Miller, Director of Communications with the County Music Hall of Fame, sent out a statement Saturday evening about her passing and the ceremony was scheduled to take place Sunday evening.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum joins family and fans in grieving the sudden loss of Naomi Judd. Following the wishes of the Judd family, the museum will move forward with the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, with Wynonna planning on being in attendance. In addition to The Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Public red carpet arrivals are canceled.

Statement from Country Music Hall of Fame

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young also provided a statement:

Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds.

Kyle Young, CEO of Country Music Hall of Fame
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Naomi’s passing was announced Saturday afternoon, taking the music world by surprise. CMT also issued a statement regarding her passing:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honored to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

Statement from CMT

The ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday at the CMA Theatre in the Country Music Hall of Fame at 5 pm.

