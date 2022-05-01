Advertisement

Interstate 65 to be closed overnight for bridge demolition in Robertson County


Interstate 65
Interstate 65(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed again on Sunday at Highway 25 in Robertson County on Sunday for partial demolition of the overpass.

The work, which began last weekend, will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across Highway 25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross Highway 25 and onto the 65 on-ramp to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on Highway 25 cannot cross the interstate overpass toward Gallatin or Cross Plains. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on Highway 25. The overpass will be reopened to two lanes by the Monday morning commute, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from Highway 25 to near Highway 109 (MM 108-120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Interstate 65
I-65 to close in Robertson County for bridge demolition

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Park.
Police investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville
Fatal motorcycle crash
Brentwood High student killed in crash
Sumner County Crash
1 killed, 2 injured in Sumner County crash
TN Lottery Logo
Middle Tennessee lottery players cash in with winning tickets