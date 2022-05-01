Interstate 65 to be closed overnight for bridge demolition in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed again on Sunday at Highway 25 in Robertson County on Sunday for partial demolition of the overpass.

The work, which began last weekend, will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across Highway 25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross Highway 25 and onto the 65 on-ramp to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on Highway 25 cannot cross the interstate overpass toward Gallatin or Cross Plains. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on Highway 25. The overpass will be reopened to two lanes by the Monday morning commute, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from Highway 25 to near Highway 109 (MM 108-120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

