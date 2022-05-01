Brentwood High student killed in crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Brentwood High School student was killed in a crash on Franklin Road at the intersection of Murray Lane on Saturday night, Brentwood Police said on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle just before 8 p.m. Police said all four people involved in the crash were teenagers and residents of Brentwood. The 17-year-old male driver of the motorcycle died.

Police said the motorcycle was driving south on Franklin Road near Murray Lane. While driving through the intersection, the motorcycle collided with a Jeep Wrangler that was turning onto Franklin Road from Murray Lane.

The driver of the motorcycle and the 17-year-old female passenger were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver died at the hospital. The passenger is listed in stable condition, according to police. The driver and passenger of the Wrangler, both 16 years old, were uninjured.

Police said the accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department Directed Enforcement Team.

