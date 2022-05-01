Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in Sumner County crash


Sumner County Crash
Sumner County Crash(Allison Baker)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sumner County on Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Tony Mitchell, 55, of Goodlettsville, was ejected from the Nissan Rogue after it ran off the roadway near the intersection of West Biggs Road, struck a ditch, rolled multiple times and landed upright. He died at the scene.

Troopers said Samson Mitchell, 20, also of Goodlettsville, the driver of the vehicle, and Whitney Moore, 31, were injured in the crash.

Charges are pending against Mitchell, according to the preliminary report.

