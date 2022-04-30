TSU to now require tickets for commencement ahead of Vice President Harris’ arrival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Spring Undergraduate Commencement with Vice President Kamala Harris was announced as a ticketed event Friday.

TSU officials said that due to the excitement surrounding the Vice President’s anticipated appearance, everyone must have a ticket to attend.

TSU officials advise that those attending must arrive two hours early for the ceremony and that ADA parking and seating are available for guests.

Officials added that only clear bags would be permitted upon entry into the stadium, and individuals are strongly encouraged not to drive to campus due to limited parking and traffic.

If you cannot attend the ceremony, a live stream event will also be available online.

Tickets will be available starting May 3rd at 6 a.m. to May 4th, ending at midnight for the general public. Tickets will not be available on-site or on the day of commencement.

For more details, click here.

