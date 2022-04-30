Advertisement

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Birth Center receives BEST Award


TriStar Medical Center in Hendersonville
TriStar Medical Center in Hendersonville(TriStar Medical Center)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center received the Tennessee Department of Health BEST Award this week.

In 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that approximately seven out of every 1,000 infants in Tennessee did not make it to their first birthday.

TriStar Henderson Medical Center promotes breastfeeding, early elective delivery elimination, and safe sleep to reduce infant mortality. By doing this, TDH and Tennessee Hospital Association BEST award.

The BEST award stands for Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction, and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

“TriStar Hendersonville is committed to the health and safety of all of our patients and is proud to partner with the TDH and THA in this important initiative,” said Jan Alexander, nurse director for The Birth Center at TriStar Hendersonville.

TDH added that for 2020, Tennessee’s infant mortality rate of 6.3 deaths per 1,000 live births exceeded the national rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. Sleep-related deaths account for approximately 20% of all infant deaths each year.

TriStar delivers more than 1,000 babies annually and said they would strive to increase the number of babies celebrating their first birthday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A green garden in a Madison backyard promotes healthy eating as well as a healthy way to...
National Stop Food Waste Day
Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn, who has been hospitalized in Florida since Jan. 1, was flown...
Franklin officer with COVID since Jan. 1 returns home from Florida
Physicians at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are collaborating with the...
Mysterious liver disease outbreak impacting kids
Physicians at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are collaborating with the...
Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt doctors help investigate mysterious liver disease