TriStar Hendersonville Medical Birth Center receives BEST Award

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center received the Tennessee Department of Health BEST Award this week.

In 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that approximately seven out of every 1,000 infants in Tennessee did not make it to their first birthday.

TriStar Henderson Medical Center promotes breastfeeding, early elective delivery elimination, and safe sleep to reduce infant mortality. By doing this, TDH and Tennessee Hospital Association BEST award.

The BEST award stands for Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction, and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

“TriStar Hendersonville is committed to the health and safety of all of our patients and is proud to partner with the TDH and THA in this important initiative,” said Jan Alexander, nurse director for The Birth Center at TriStar Hendersonville.

TDH added that for 2020, Tennessee’s infant mortality rate of 6.3 deaths per 1,000 live births exceeded the national rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. Sleep-related deaths account for approximately 20% of all infant deaths each year.

TriStar delivers more than 1,000 babies annually and said they would strive to increase the number of babies celebrating their first birthday.

