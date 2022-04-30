New TN law to help save students’ lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law that passed Friday will require bus drivers to learn CPR.

1 in 100, that’s your chances of having a child born with a heart defect, according to the CDC. It’s the most common type of congenital disability, but some babies don’t show symptoms until they become teenagers or adults.

This happened to a Sumner County High School student. The sophomore had no known medical problems but went into sudden cardiac arrest at school earlier this month. School staff members knew what to do to save his life.

Governor Bill Lee recently signed the Heart to Heart Act, requiring Tennessee bus drivers to be CPR certified. Now all bus drivers across the state must take classes every two years, so they know what to do if a student goes into sudden cardiac arrest.

“That’s a school bus. Unpredictable,” said Eric Warfield. He has been a bus driver in Nashville for 30 years.

Warfield says it’s essential for all bus drivers to be able to think on their feet because you never know what you are going to see.

“We even had a driver this morning that used her first aid skills this morning when she saw a kid get hit, and she actually jumped off the bus to go help that child,” Warfield explained.

Warfield says MNPS bus drivers have already been taking first aid classes, which has been helpful.

“I had a kid choke on a piece of candy one time. A couple of whacks on the back, and you know it popped up, but just knowing the signs and trying to scan the bus, we try to stay on top of it the best we can,” Warfield said.

