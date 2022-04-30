Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong gives back to students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Sunday marks the official opening of the new GEODIS Park, one Nashville SC player uses his skills to make a difference in the community.

“The season kicking off for Nashville SC is a big deal for the entire city. This weekend, you can feel the energy,” said Courtney Hale, Chief Hope Dealer of Super Money Kids.

Nashville SC Forward C.J. Sapong is starting the season off with the same energy.

Sapong, and his organization, Sacred Seeds, will be giving back to an organization called Super Money Kids by donating $250 for every goal he scores.

“CJ cares a lot about people being able to maximize their human potential. With our focus on financial literacy and us powering the next generation to realize their potential, it was a partnership that makes a lot of sense,” Hale explained.

The organization creates financial literacy programs developed for children. Hale says this season; they’re not only cheering for the team but also the future of students.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to power dreams and help students see how math is applied to the real world. As a result, we’ll see their critical thinking skills improve, their decision making, their dreams will get bigger, and be a lot closer to coming to life,” stated Hale.

