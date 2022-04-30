Middle Tennessee celebrates National Drug Take Back Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police departments all over Middle Tennessee celebrated Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. A way authorities found to combat that was by offering a day for residents to drop off unwanted and out-of-date prescription medications at police stations safely and anonymously.

“This is safe and discreet,” Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Dowell said. “After we collect the medications, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force picks up and transports the medicine for incineration.”

Sheriff’s departments such as Rutherford County’s Office invited people to drop off their unused prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday by driving up to the main lobby where officers waited to collect the medications.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

DEA reported drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming over 290 lives every day. In addition, according to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, many people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

In the City of Brentwood, authorities reported that residents have collectively dropped off 4,952 pounds of prescription drugs into the Drop Boxes located at Brentwood City Hall and Brentwood Police Headquarters over the last four years.

“We are so thankful that residents and anyone in Brentwood uses this dropbox,” Officer Reape said. “This is a safe way to help control the spread of opioid addiction. People do not need expired or unused prescription pain pills in their home, so our dropbox provides a safe and easy way to get rid of prescription medicines.”

Items Accepted:

• Prescription Medications

• All over-the-counter medications

• Pet medications

• Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

• Inhalers

• Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc), or foil

Items NOT Accepted:

• Illegal drugs and narcotics

• Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

• Blood sugar equipment

• Thermometers

• IV bags

• Bloody or infectious waste

• Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.