Metro Police arrest six teens, recover several guns and two stolen cars Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police were active Friday, as they arrested six juvenile teenagers, and recovered two stolen cars, several guns, and marijuana in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, MNPD says that officers surveilled and stopped a 2006 Nissan Sentra that was taken during an armed carjacking on Tuesday from a Trails Circle apartment complex. The 55-year-old victim told police that he was confronted by two young men who forced him to leave his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police located the vehicle Friday and performed a vehicle jam near the intersection of Buena Vista and Clarksville Pikes. Three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old were arrested. Police also found two pistols in the car. The 16-year-old admitted to being involved in the carjacking and was charged with aggravated robbery.

Metro Police recovered these two guns after jamming a vehicle near the intersection of Buena Vista and Clarksville Pikes. (Metro PD)

Police say that one of the 17-year-olds was previously arrested on Feb 10, 2022, on felony gun evading arrest charges. This 17-year-old was charged with an additional gun charge Friday and the other two were charged with joyriding.

In another incident, police tracked a gold Ford Edge that was speeding recklessly on I-40 and later spotted it at the Waffle House on Stewarts Ferry Pike off I-40. Police discovered that the SUV was stolen from Clarksville and that a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old who were in the restaurant had come from the vehicle. Both teens were arrested.

According to police, both teens were carrying guns with one of them being stolen on February 15 from a glove box of a car parked on Harbor Lights Drive. One of the teens was also in possession of several widow punch tools.

In the vehicle, police also recovered a BB pistol and marijuana weighing about a quarter pound.

Police say that the 17-year-old was booked at juvenile detention on charges of vehicle theft, gun theft, and unlawful gun possession. He also had outstanding credit card fraud and theft charges from a 2021 case.

The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful gun possession, possession of marijuana for resale, and possession of burglary tools.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.