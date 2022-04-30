Locals prepare for game day craziness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members living around GEODIS stadium prepare for the gameday craziness Sunday.

Soccer fans are excited for the Nashville Soccer Club’s first game in their brand-new stadium Sunday. Unfortunately, that stadium backs up to many houses, so how do those people feel about it? One neighbor News 4 heard from said he is so mad about it that he will move.

Terry Wade lives right next to the new Geodis Park soccer stadium.

“It is right in my backyard,” Wade said. “It is going to be like I am at the game, but I don’t necessarily want to be at the game.”

Wade is angry about it and not looking forward to Sunday’s first match at the park.

“Who wants to spend their Sunday afternoon with a raucous crowd in our backyard and have to go to work the following week,” Wade asked.

The stadium seats 30,000 people. Because of limited parking, Wade expects many of them to try to park outside his home on Bransford Avenue. Friday night, there were “no parking” signs up and down the street, but Wade doesn’t think that will stop people.

“Do I expect the place to be crowded? Oh yeah,” Wade said. “I even considered putting a hot dog stand in the front yard trying to capitalize on it.”

Santa’s Pub is also on Bransford Avenue near the stadium. The owner there said he is worried about soccer fans taking up his parking lot.

“I am putting signs up,” the owner, who goes by Santa, said. “Customers only. You will be towed. I will tow them. I will make more money towing cars than I will sell beer.”

Wade is also worried about the noise this season. “When your windows are going boom, boom, boom, and your dishes in your cabinet are going boom from the music,” Wade said.

After 13 years of living in the house, Wade is trying to move out.

“I mean, if this cancer were not in my backyard, I would stay in this happy little house of mine until it was time for me to retire,” Wade said.

Wade said he is waiting for a job offer in another city and hopes to move out next month.

