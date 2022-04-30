Country star Craig Campbell opens coffee shop

EAGLEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – County singer Craig Campbell announced the grand opening of his new coffee shop Saturday.

Campbell and his wife Mindy opened their new shop, Grindstone Cowboy, in their hometown of Eagleville, Tenn.

“Mindy and I share the love of coffee and music, and this has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Craig. “We love this community and want this to be a welcoming place for our friends, neighbors, and visitors to have a great coffee, good fellowship, wonderful music, and maybe a drink or two.”

The shop will include a restaurant, bar, and music venue and feature craft coffee drinks, coffee cocktails, beer on tap, and soups and sandwiches at lunch. Coffee for the shop will also be roasted by the famous Nashville coffee house Frothy Monkey, and an in-house backer will create baked goods and desserts.

The shop will also host regular evening concerts and intimate writers’ nights.

“Every step of this project has involved our entire family because we are all invested in this dream,” added Mindy.

The Grindstone Cowboy, located at 115 North Main Street, will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.