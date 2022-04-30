Boat launch goes wrong in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was surprised Saturday after losing control of their truck while putting their boat in the lake.

Nashville Fire Department officials told News4 that a boater was launching a boat at the dock and lost control of their truck. The vehicle then backed into the lake and was later submerged.

The victim was able to get out in time without injury however the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is on the scene due to the launched boat floating unoccupied on the lake.

