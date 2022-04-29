Advertisement

Woman jumps from window to escape house fire in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in North Nashville that forced a woman to jump out of the window to safety.

According to the fire chief, when crews arrived to the location on 25th Avenue North, the house was fully involved and worked quickly to prevent the flames from jumping to other homes.

The chief said the fire started inside the house and grew too big for crews to enter, so they were forced to fight the flames from the outside.

A woman inside the home escaped the fire by jumping out of the window to a family member waiting below who caught her. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

The fire chief said the house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

