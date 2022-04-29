Williamson County teacher now cancer free shares her story

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month and one Williamson County teacher is sharing her journey after being diagnosed with cancer five years ago.

“Hold on to your faith,” Natalie Hennes said.

Hennes is the mother of two, a teacher, a former college athlete and a survivor.

In 2017, she spoke with a dentist about a sore in her mouth. She said days went by and it didn’t disappear. The dentist referred her to an oral surgeon.

“I could see the tears in her eyes, and she said sorry, but you have squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity,” Hennes said.

She went through nine hours of cancer removal and reconstructive surgery.

“They ended up removing 20% of my tongue. The gumline on my right side, four teeth, the entire floor of my mouth. They used my arm tissue and an artery to rebuild the tongue,” Hannes said.

Following the surgery, she couldn’t talk for a while. After recovering, she can proudly said she is cancer-free and hopes her story will help others.

“If you notice something abnormal in your mouth or on your lips, under your tongue, in the back of your throat, it’s not something you want to wait on. It is so fast growing and I wasn’t a likely candidate,” she said.

