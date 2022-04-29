Advertisement

TVA worker dies at job site


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away Wednesday while on the job.

TVA officials told News4 lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

“Our focus is on supporting Mr. Brown’s family and his fellow line workers during this difficult time,” TVA Public Relations Officer Jim Hopson said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

