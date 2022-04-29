Trooper injured in crash on Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - WLX Radio is reporting a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was injured in a crash on Friday morning.

According to the report, the crash occurred at the intersection of Locust Avenue (Hwy 43) and East Gaines Street in Lawrenceburg. Photos from the scene show the wreck spilled in to the parking lot of nearby businesses along Highway 43.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. His status is unknown.

