Advertisement

Titans make their selection in second round of Draft


The Titans have made their second-round pick! What do you think?
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Roger McCreary from Auburn University with the 35th pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday evening.

During the first round of the NFL draft, the Titans traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles and selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th pick.

Later in the night, the Titans traded their 26th and 101st, which they received from the Eagles, overall picks to the Jets for their 35th, 69th, and 163rd picks.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Doing his part on and off the field
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong gives back to students
Doing his part on and off the field
Doing his part on and off the field
Titans make second round pick
Soccer comes to Nashville
First game at GEODIS Park this Sunday