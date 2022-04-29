Titans make their selection in second round of Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Roger McCreary from Auburn University with the 35th pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday evening.

During the first round of the NFL draft, the Titans traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles and selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th pick.

Later in the night, the Titans traded their 26th and 101st, which they received from the Eagles, overall picks to the Jets for their 35th, 69th, and 163rd picks.

