Advertisement

TBI searching for missing 77-year-old from Sumner County


Aubrey Morgan is missing 77-year-old missing man from Sumner County.
Aubrey Morgan is missing 77-year-old missing man from Sumner County.(TBI)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 77-year-old man missing from Sumner County.

TBI officials issued a Silver Alert for Aubrey Morgan on Thursday night after he was last seen in Hendersonville. Authorities described Morgan as 6′1″, 200 lbs., brown hair and eyes. TBI officials said he was wearing blue jeans, a button-down shirt, and a brown belt.

TBI officials said Morgan has a medical condition “that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

It is not clear what direction of travel Morgan was heading in and what type of vehicle he was driving.

Anyone with any information should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 40 people stepped forward for public comment at Thursday’s Metro Transportation and...
New proposal possible for party bus regulation in Nashville
More than 40 people stepped forward for public comment at Thursday’s Metro Transportation and...
New proposal possible for party bus regulation in Nashville
We have latest on Vanderbilt sexual assault and the ASU exams being canceled on Friday. Plus,...
Thursday Evening News Update from News 4
Cooper discusses new football stadium
Mayor wants to keep burden off Nashville taxpayers for new stadium