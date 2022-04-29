TBI searching for missing 77-year-old from Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 77-year-old man missing from Sumner County.

TBI officials issued a Silver Alert for Aubrey Morgan on Thursday night after he was last seen in Hendersonville. Authorities described Morgan as 6′1″, 200 lbs., brown hair and eyes. TBI officials said he was wearing blue jeans, a button-down shirt, and a brown belt.

TBI officials said Morgan has a medical condition “that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

It is not clear what direction of travel Morgan was heading in and what type of vehicle he was driving.

Anyone with any information should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.