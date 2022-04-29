TBI investigates inmate homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Buerau of Investigation officials began investigating a homicide Wednesday involving the death of a prisoner.

Government officials confirmed with News4 the death of one Riverbend Maximum Security Prison inmate Justin Walters, 26, was found dead on the morning of April 27th by correctional officers.

At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents responded to Riverbend who later ruled the death as a homicide.

According to officials, his death is currently under investigation, and further information will be released pending the medical examiner’s report.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

