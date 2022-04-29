Advertisement

TBI investigates inmate homicide


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Buerau of Investigation officials began investigating a homicide Wednesday involving the death of a prisoner.

Government officials confirmed with News4 the death of one Riverbend Maximum Security Prison inmate Justin Walters, 26, was found dead on the morning of April 27th by correctional officers.

At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents responded to Riverbend who later ruled the death as a homicide.

According to officials, his death is currently under investigation, and further information will be released pending the medical examiner’s report.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Tennessee Valley Authority is cutting 530 jobs.
TVA worker dies at job site
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session
Snodgrass-King Dental - Sponsored by Snodgrass-King