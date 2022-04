SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students, teachers, and staff are safe after a “hard lockdown” at Springfield High School on Friday afternoon.

The administration placed the school on a hard lockdown “due to concerns” from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

School officials said all students inside the building were safe.

Springfield High School is on a hard lockdown due to concerns from the Sheriff's Office. All students inside the building are safe. Posted by Robertson County Schools on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.