Recipe for Oak Steakhouse Cocktails


Head bartender Brandon Thomason-Maraschiello mixes us a drink from the restaurant's "Sacriligious" Cocktail menu.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oak Steakhouse Head bartender Brandon Thomason-Maraschiello mixed drinks from the restaurant’s “Sacriligious” Cocktail menu for Today in Nashville.

Dalmore Rob Roy

  • 2 ounces of Dalmore 12 Year Scotch
  • 1 ounce of Cocchi Di Torino Sweet Vermouth
  • 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Stirred, served in a coup glass, garnished with cherry

Willet Old Fashioned

  • 2 ounces Willet Rye 4 Year
  • 0.5 ounces Demerara

Stirred to perfection

