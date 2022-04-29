Recipe for Oak Steakhouse Cocktails
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oak Steakhouse Head bartender Brandon Thomason-Maraschiello mixed drinks from the restaurant’s “Sacriligious” Cocktail menu for Today in Nashville.
Dalmore Rob Roy
- 2 ounces of Dalmore 12 Year Scotch
- 1 ounce of Cocchi Di Torino Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Stirred, served in a coup glass, garnished with cherry
Willet Old Fashioned
- 2 ounces Willet Rye 4 Year
- 0.5 ounces Demerara
Stirred to perfection
