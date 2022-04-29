New proposal possible for party bus regulation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people stepped forward for public comment at Thursday’s Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission meeting, in which they discussed entertainment vehicle regulations.

It was a packed house at Thursday’s MTLC meeting, with three hours of public comment. Party bus operators had concerns with the board’s proposed entertainment transportation rules.

For example, they said restricting operation hours during “peak rush hour,” or from 4-6 p.m., would be bad for business, and requiring two chaperones for parties sized 21 people or more is unnecessary.

Another chief complaint was about the rules for enclosed vehicles. As proposed, it is the only way party buses can get around adhering to Nashville’s strict noise ordinance since an enclosing muffles sound. However, entertainment vehicle operators pointed out, that the current proposal, which doesn’t allow enclosed vehicles to open a single window in motion, poses a safety concern.

“These vehicles, and the risk factors for the heat temperatures inside these closed vehicles, is unbelievable. I’m asking the board today to consider allowing us to raise the front, back, or half of the side, or window, or panel, something,” one woman said. “We are now putting customers in danger.”

Board members pointed out that the enclosed vehicle rules are intended to mitigate more than just noise.

“When a group of intoxicated people go by and yell obscenities at children,” one member said, “it’s incredibly inappropriate, and I don’t think that the driver or the chaperone can necessarily stop that.”

However, the board chair ultimately agreed that the enclosing rules need review and routes, hours, rail height, chaperon, and enforcement regulations.

The commission also heard from several community members who voiced their concerns about the disruption entertainment vehicles cause in neighborhoods.

To read through MTLC’s current proposed entertainment transportation rules, click here.

