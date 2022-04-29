Neighbors rattled after large party at Robertson Co. Airbnb

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand.

Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.

on Sunday afternoon, Nicole Taylor said she saw about 100 people hanging out near her next-door neighbor’s pool.

“My husband and children described it as a music video. The drone footage that we have looked like a music video of people around the pool and swimming and the large amounts of alcohol,” Taylor said. “It really did look like that.”

Taylor called the homeowner, Hannah Case, to see why her Airbnb was packed with people. She said there was even a security guard pacing the driveway, directing cars.

Case said she was shocked when Taylor sent her videos of what was happening. Airbnb guests are only allowed to have nine people at the house at a time.

“I called Airbnb and that’s where is was very frustrating because it was an emergency. They just didn’t do anything,” Case said.

Case said she then turned to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office to have their deputies stop the party. The sheriff’s office told News4 they couldn’t break it up because the rental agreement was between Airbnb and Case, the homeowner.

“Something needs to change either with the Airbnb laws or the county’s laws,” Taylor said.

Taylor said sheriff’s deputies showed up later that night when the crowd grew larger and rowdier.

“And the cars were peeling out of the driveway, and right about that time there was a gunshot that went off. I later found out that my neighbor had called the sheriff at that point,” Taylor said. “There was a car accident in the driveway at that time. A bumper was left in the yard.”

By 10 p.m., the party was over.

“The place was left disgusting,” Taylor said.

Case said the party caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. Airbnb sent News4 this statement:

“Airbnb bans parties, and we are appalled at the lack of respect shown for this Host’s home and neighborhood. We have removed the guest from the platform and the Host is being supported through our AirCover process for damages to their property.”

To read the Airbnb aircover, click here and the Airbnb party policy, click here.

Airbnb said AirCover for Hosts includes $1 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability insurance. It’s always included and always free whenever you host.

Damage protection includes income loss protection and new protections for deep cleaning, and more. To read more, click here.

