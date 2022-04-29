Nashville Fire Department celebrates over 50 new firefighters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department celebrated the addition of 53 new firefighters this month.

Friday, the 53 new officers began working in NFD’s field operations. They joined Battalion 85 to celebrate Battalion 84′s graduation with their family and friends after their original graduation was canceled due to weather.

NFD Director Chief William Swann and Chief Training Officer Commander Scott Lively presented each of the 53 graduates with a certificate of completion and their official badge.

The ceremony was held at Madison Church of Christ on Friday, April 16th, where family, friends, and fellow NFD personnel celebrated Battalion 85′s accomplishment following the ceremony.

“Friday, our recruits took the Firefighter’s Oath,” Director Chief William Swann said. “The oath is a promise to serve their community, to serve their fellow personnel, to serve their families, and to uphold the high standards of this department. The choice to become a firefighter is one our personnel makes every single time they come on shift. It is all of our duty to honor that choice.”

NFD officials said Battalion 85 completed over 1,000 hours of an intensive curriculum, including classroom lectures and hands-on training that included live-fire training, swift water rescue training, and high angel rescue techniques.

The recruits will immediately join their fellow firefighters and EMS personnel in fire companies across Metro Nashville Davidson County.

