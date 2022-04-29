Motorcyclist dies after crash in Donelson on Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died on Thursday night after crashing into a car with his motorcycle in Donelson.

According to Metro Police, 30-year-old Timothy Pinkerton Jr. was traveling east on Elm Hill Pike on his Kawasaki motorcycle around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Pinkerton then crashed into a Toyota Corolla making a left turn onto McGavock Pike.

Police said Pinkerton couldn’t stop in time and slammed into the side of the Toyota. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died a short time later. 43-year-old Ayoub Mohamed was driving the Toyota. He sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police said it appears the Mohamed failed to yield to the motorcycle but the investigation continues. There were no signs of impairment from either Pinkerton or Mohamed at the scene.

