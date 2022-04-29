Metro unveils plans to redesign 12th Avenue South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation unveiled designs this week showing the big changes planned for a stretch of 12th Avenue South.

The city said it will begin construction in May, turning the street connecting The Gulch to Belmont into a safer place to walk and drive.

The remodel will take 12th Avenue South from four lanes to two lanes, adding protected bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and stormwater bioswales.

“It is exciting, especially with the plants. I think it’ll look really nice,” Dyllan Plemon, who walks in the area daily, said. “Convenient for me because I don’t drive, but I like the idea. I think it’s good.”

This stretch of 12th Avenue has been a priority for NDOT for years with city planners calling it the number one priority bikeway in Nashville.

“(It will be) a nice, cool corridor to hang out in,” Alex Lawhorne, who walks on 12th Avenue South regularly, said. “When I saw the new crosswalks plan, I thought that would be a huge quality of life improvement.”

NDOT said it will meet with neighborhood groups to share more information about the project and answer questions about the road project in the coming weeks.

The first scheduled meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. at the Sevier Park Community Center.

Construction is expected to begin later in May.

