Mayor wants to keep burden off Nashville taxpayers for new stadium


Mayor John Cooper said he wants to prevent taxpayers from footing the bill for a new downtown football stadium.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers approved a bill allowing Nashville to raise its hotel tax to help fund a new Titans stadium.

The bill now heads to the governor for his signature.

It gives the Metro Council the greenlight to raise its hotel tax by 1%.

The revenue would help pay off bonds that would be acquired to help fund building a new stadium.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Wednesday he wants to prevent taxpayers from having to foot the bill for a new stadium.

“What we would like, and with the support of the hospitality industry, is for that industry to co-invest with the Titans and the state tax redirect to give a new facility that takes our Metro taxpayers off the hook if we can,” Cooper said.

Cooper said currently up to $20 million to $30 million in tax money is being used to keep up Nissan Stadium.

