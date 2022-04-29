GEODIS Park opens Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - GEODIS Park opens this weekend

The new home of Nashville SC will host its first game at GEODIS Park this Sunday.

However, fans will want to get there early because parking will be at a premium. Fans’ best bet may be getting a ride or taking an Uber or Lyft. If not, there are parking lots and two free, off-campus lots. From there, fans have to take a shuttle for $10 to get to the stadium.

Several extra Metro Police officers will be there to help with traffic.

According to Nashville SC, GEODIS Park is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. It is a 30,000-seat stadium.

The soccer club said they will have a special announcement. Majority Owner John Ingram will be there and the event will be at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on WSMV app and our social media.

