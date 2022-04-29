Advertisement

GEODIS Park opens Sunday


The new home of Nashville SC will host its first game at GEODIS Park this Sunday.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - GEODIS Park opens this weekend

However, fans will want to get there early because parking will be at a premium. Fans’ best bet may be getting a ride or taking an Uber or Lyft. If not, there are parking lots and two free, off-campus lots. From there, fans have to take a shuttle for $10 to get to the stadium.

Several extra Metro Police officers will be there to help with traffic.

According to Nashville SC, GEODIS Park is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. It is a 30,000-seat stadium.

The soccer club said they will have a special announcement. Majority Owner John Ingram will be there and the event will be at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on WSMV app and our social media.

For more information, click here.

