Former high school teacher indicted for sexual misconduct


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A former Trigg County High School teacher was indicted Friday for first-degree sexual abuse by a Christian County Grand Jury.

WHOP 1230 AM reported Ashley Wells, 39, of Hopkinsville, was indicted by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday for first-degree sexual abuse. The indictment alleges she made sexual contact in Dec. 2016 with a minor with whom she held a position of special authority or trust.

Kentucky State Police have investigated and have yet to release any further information.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more.

