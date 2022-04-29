Advertisement

Core Civic releases statement on American soldier killed in Ukraine


Former U.S. Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with...
Former U.S. Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine.((Source: Rebecca Cabrera/CNN))
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia and worked as a corrections officer in Middle Tennessee before the fighting began.

Willy Joseph Cancel is believed to be the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. His mother told CNN Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.

CoreCivic confirmed that Cancel worked as a correctional officer at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center before signing up to work with the private military contractor shortly before the fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Friday, CoreCivic released a statement on his passing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Exterior of Springfield High School in TN.
Springfield High School placed on hard lockdown
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Donelson on Thursday night
The new home of Nashville SC will host its first game at GEODIS Park this Sunday.
GEODIS Park debut on Sunday