Core Civic releases statement on American soldier killed in Ukraine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia and worked as a corrections officer in Middle Tennessee before the fighting began.
Willy Joseph Cancel is believed to be the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. His mother told CNN Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.
CoreCivic confirmed that Cancel worked as a correctional officer at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center before signing up to work with the private military contractor shortly before the fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Friday, CoreCivic released a statement on his passing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
