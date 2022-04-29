Core Civic releases statement on American soldier killed in Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia and worked as a corrections officer in Middle Tennessee before the fighting began.

Willy Joseph Cancel is believed to be the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. His mother told CNN Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.

CoreCivic confirmed that Cancel worked as a correctional officer at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center before signing up to work with the private military contractor shortly before the fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Friday, CoreCivic released a statement on his passing.

We wish to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Cancel, including his former coworkers at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, where he was previously employed as a correctional officer. As a correctional officer, Mr. Cancel served his state and his community by helping maintain a safe, secure environment where inmates can participate in life-changing reentry programs. We are grateful for his service and saddened by his loss.

