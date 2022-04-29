Cheekwood launches new virtual experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheekwood Estate and Gardens announced Friday a new way for visitors to explore the grounds this Arbor Day.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens officials said they will now be offering a new virtual arboretum tour through its Garden Explorer plant collection database featuring 134 trees in Cheekwood’s arboretum collection.

By utilizing state-of-the-art mapping technology, Cheekwood has documented the physical location of the living collections to support care and management and offer visitors the opportunity to explore the collections in person or at home.

Devoted fans of Cheekwood can now access the ground’s complete database of the living collection featuring the arboretum tour with narrative descriptions, representative images for each tree, provenance, and other fascinating information.

“Sharing the plant collections with the public is an important function of Cheekwood’s mission and various accreditations,” said Vice President of Gardens and Facilities Peter Grimaldi. “The new online experience significantly extends our reach beyond on-site exploration and enjoyment.”

Officials said the plants are labeled to convey both scientific and common names, family names, and native origin and are mapped using GIS software.

Garden Explorer will help visitors view and learn about the collections from the comfort of their homes.

