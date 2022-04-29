Authorities work to determine ‘unidentified white substance’ found in felon’s residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a convicted robber and heroin felon Friday.

Undercover detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division’s Neighborhood Safety Unit arrested Terron Reeves on Friday, 28.

During the execution of a search warrant at Reeves’ 522 Lincoya Bay Drive residence, authorities said that amounts of an unidentified white powder were found on the toilet seat and bathro0om floor, indicative of someone attempting to flush the substance as police arrived.

Officials also found two loaded pistols, one with an extended magazine, five bottles of a prescription liquid containing codeine, and 11 grams of another unidentified white power in a tied plastic bag located in Reeves’ vehicle.

MNPD said Reeves’ 2020 convictions for felony heroin possession and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, for which he received a mostly probated six-year sentence according to police, and his 2015 convictions for robbery and aggravated assault make him ineligible according to police to possess guns.

Authorities added that Reeves was charged Friday with two counts of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and has a bond set at $80,000.

The MNPD Crime Laboratory has begun conducting tests to identify the white powder found.

