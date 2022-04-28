Vanderbilt survey shows residents disapprove of Nashville’s direction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to the Davidson County voters that took part in this poll, many are concerned about affordable housing and crime, but some give positive marks to Mayor John Cooper and other local leaders.

It’s the first time since the Vanderbilt Poll – Nashville was established in 2015, that more than half of respondents say they believe the city is headed in the wrong direction.

According to the poll, 53 percent of those who took the survey, say Nashville is off-track.

A significant difference from last year when 59 percent of people said the city was “generally headed in the right direction.”

When it comes to city leaders, Mayor Cooper’s approval rating came in at 56 percent, which is down only one percentage point from last year.

Metro Council approval rating dropped from 63 to 54 percent and the school board dropped from 60 to 54 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of people who took the poll said Mayor Cooper should make affordable housing a key priority and 63 percent feel reducing crime should also be a top priority.

More than 1,000 people, age 18 and older in Davidson County, took part in the survey.

The countywide poll is conducted annually by Vanderbilt University’s Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

