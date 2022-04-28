Vanderbilt Police investigate sexual assault on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on Wednesday evening.

According to police, an unknown man grabbed the buttocks of a female student while she was walking in the parking lot in front of Vanderbilt Law School.

Someone last spotted the male suspect leaving campus near 21st Avenue South and West End Avenue.

University police are warning students to take the following precautions:

Sexual assault is a crime.

Scan the area before you exit or approach your vehicle and/or building and while you proceed between locations.

Have your key ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building.

Avoid isolated or dark areas.

Watch out for each other. If you see someone who looks like they do not belong in the building or area, notify VUPD.

Know the location of emergency phones.

Report any suspicious persons to VUPD

Download the VandySafe app

To download the VandySafe app, click here.

Police released the following phone numbers for people to call.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911, or for non-emergency assistance, call 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 615-322-SAFE (7233).

The Title IX Office can be reached at 615-343-9004.

The University Counseling Center can be reached at 615-322-2571.

