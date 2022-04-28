Titans unveil second downtown Nashville mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – To kick off the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans unveiled its second downtown Nashville mural Wednesday.

The mural, “Celebrate Tennessee,” designed and painted by Nashville muralist Eric “MOBE” Bass, aims to celebrate Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee.

“This mural is a beautiful follow-up to the original ‘Tennessee Tough’ painting. It is meant to be a celebration of all the elements that make Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee such a special place to live, work and play,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “MOBE is an incredibly talented artist who perfectly captured the place we all call home. We hope this new addition will be a Nashville staple to be enjoyed by our community.”

The mural is located on the southern facing side of the Margaritaville Hotel, located at 425 Rep. John Lewis Way South. The mural spans the entire wall of the building, measuring 198 feet by 55 feet, totaling just under 11,000 square feet.

This new mural is a follow-up to the “Tennessee Tough” mural painted in 2020 and triples that story. The mural includes:

- A football player designed to appear as if he is walking to Nissan Stadium through downtown Nashville with elements from across the state at his back, supporting him along his journey

- Statewide symbols and representations like a guitar, mockingbird, iris, and Tri-Star follow behind the football player

- Elements that aim to represent community, music, and nature are vital to the state’s essence.

“As someone who has called Nashville home for many years, painting this second mural is one of the proudest moments of my career,” said MOBE. “Art can truly be found anywhere, and these murals have been a labor of love dedicated to bringing the community together and reminding us of all the reasons we love this state.”

The mural is on display now and will live indefinitely.

