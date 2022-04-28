Titans have 26th pick in NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock on Thursday night as the NFL Draft begins in Las Vegas.

With the 26th pick, the Titans could go in a few different directions. Offensive line and wide receive seem to be the two most likely options. It will all depend once the players start coming off the board.

The Titans have had a mixed bag from their first-round picks in their rookie campaigns over the last few years.

In 2021, Caleb Farley came in injured and then got hurt mid-season. The 2020 top pick, offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, was a total bust.

Jeffery Simmons in 2019 was a home run, but even he couldn’t play until October because of injury. The team announced Thursday his fifth-year option as a first-round pick has been picked up.

The Titans will have to wait awhile on Thursday for the team to make their pick, unless general manager Jon Robinson trades up. At pick 26, the team will likely pick after 10 p.m.

