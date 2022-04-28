Advertisement

Tennessee Donor Services and Meharry give back to young students


Tennessee Donor Services and Meharry Medical College teamed up to donate computers to Haynes Middle School.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee organizations teamed up Wednesday to give back to young students in a Nashville middle school.

Tennessee Donor Services and Meharry Medical College teamed up to donate computers to Haynes Middle School, supporting young students in science and medicine.

“I want to become a chemical engineer, but if I didn’t do that, I would like to become a professional volleyball player,” said 8th grader Amora More.

Haynes Middle School student Amora has big dreams of success, and a recent donation may help her along the way.

“That’s all we’ve been wanting. So now we got new computers, and I’m just so happy,” she said.

A large portion of the computers will be utilized in the classroom. In addition to in-class use, desktops will also head to the school’s Family Advocacy Resource Center.

“We hope that this really helps to ease what they need in terms of doing their education programming that they are doing in school already,” stated Jill Grandas, Executive Director of Tennessee Donor Services.

In addition to making a difference, Tennessee Donor Services also hopes to bring awareness to Donate Life Month.

“I am glad they thought about us. Haynes Middle School is a school to donate computers to. They could have donated to so many other thousands of schools, but they donated to us,” said More.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aerial Photo of the Titans Mural at Margaritaville on April 08, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Photo...
Titans unveil second downtown Nashville mural
"Celebrate Tennessee" painting time lapse
Two people were airlifted after crash Tuesday night in Smyrna. According to Smyrna Police, the...
Two people airlifted after car crash
Murfreesboro Police need help identifying a man they say has burglarized dozens of businesses...
Police searching for serial 'rock burglar'
A jury found Katie Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment in the shooting of a homeless man.
Katie Quackenbush found guilty on lesser charge