Tennessee Donor Services and Meharry give back to young students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee organizations teamed up Wednesday to give back to young students in a Nashville middle school.

Tennessee Donor Services and Meharry Medical College teamed up to donate computers to Haynes Middle School, supporting young students in science and medicine.

“I want to become a chemical engineer, but if I didn’t do that, I would like to become a professional volleyball player,” said 8th grader Amora More.

Haynes Middle School student Amora has big dreams of success, and a recent donation may help her along the way.

“That’s all we’ve been wanting. So now we got new computers, and I’m just so happy,” she said.

A large portion of the computers will be utilized in the classroom. In addition to in-class use, desktops will also head to the school’s Family Advocacy Resource Center.

“We hope that this really helps to ease what they need in terms of doing their education programming that they are doing in school already,” stated Jill Grandas, Executive Director of Tennessee Donor Services.

In addition to making a difference, Tennessee Donor Services also hopes to bring awareness to Donate Life Month.

“I am glad they thought about us. Haynes Middle School is a school to donate computers to. They could have donated to so many other thousands of schools, but they donated to us,” said More.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.